Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.