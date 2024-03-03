Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

