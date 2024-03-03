Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $270.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.