Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $290.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

