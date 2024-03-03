Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $293.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

