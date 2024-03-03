Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

