Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $316.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $225.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after acquiring an additional 718,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

