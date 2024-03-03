Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

