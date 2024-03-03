Barclays Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $94.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 31.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

