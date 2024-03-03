Barclays Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $230.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

