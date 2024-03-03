Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

