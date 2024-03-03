Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.92 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.