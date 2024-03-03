BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $14.55. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 175,485 shares traded.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock worth $229,244. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.