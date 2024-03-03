Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.