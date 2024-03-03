Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.