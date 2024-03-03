BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NYSE BJ opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

