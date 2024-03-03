BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.54 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOA. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $416,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

