BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

