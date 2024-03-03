BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $11.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

