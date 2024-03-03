Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.