Brokers Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.22 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

