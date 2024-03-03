Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

