Brokers Set Expectations for DocGo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DocGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $429.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in DocGo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DocGo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

