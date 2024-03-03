California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT Lowered to $52.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:CWT opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock worth $93,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

