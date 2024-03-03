Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 294,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 565,892 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,849,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 766,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 80,596 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 590,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

