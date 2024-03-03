CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $11.04. CareDx shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 164,254 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $9,628,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

