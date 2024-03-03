Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.67. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 62,454 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSTL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,799. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

