Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.67. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 62,454 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also commented on CSTL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSTL
Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 10.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.