CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.71

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.47. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 3,581,215 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

