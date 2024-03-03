Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 404,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 826,634 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $48.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDX
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
