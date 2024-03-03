Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 404,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 826,634 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $48.06.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.