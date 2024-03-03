Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Raised to $15.50

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

CERT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 316,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Certara by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

