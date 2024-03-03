CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

