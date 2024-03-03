Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
