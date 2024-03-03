Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Gap Down to $626.13

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $626.13, but opened at $605.00. Chemed shares last traded at $619.10, with a volume of 11,713 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

