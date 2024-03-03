CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

