Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

