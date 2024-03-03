Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,114,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,460,803 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

