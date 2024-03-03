Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $25.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

See Also

