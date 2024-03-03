Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLX. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

CLX stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 241.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

