Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $88.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,670 shares of company stock worth $2,545,198 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

