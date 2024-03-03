Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.78%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

