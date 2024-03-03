Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Lessened by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

