Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Concentrix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $139.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

