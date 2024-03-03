Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $21.18 on Friday. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Corbion Company Profile

Featured Articles

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

