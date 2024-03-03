Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $21.18 on Friday. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.
Corbion Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.