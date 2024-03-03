Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

