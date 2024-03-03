Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $19.10. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 48,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $791.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock worth $1,539,055 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

