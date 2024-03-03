Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 75.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Seaboard Price Performance
Seaboard stock opened at $3,317.49 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,254.88 and a 52-week high of $4,080.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 4.41%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
