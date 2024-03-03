Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,952 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

