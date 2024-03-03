Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 195,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush upped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.