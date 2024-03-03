Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

