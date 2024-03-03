Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,002 N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in N-able by 3,929.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 2,071,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in N-able by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 954,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in N-able by 8,707.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 894,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in N-able by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 420,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.39.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

