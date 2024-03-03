Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

